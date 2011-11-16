Technicolor launches MediaEcho Second Screen App

Technicolor announces the launch of MediaEcho, an application that synchronizes secondary content with Blu-ray, Video on Demand (VoD) or broadcast programming.

According to multiple surveys, up to 70 percent of consumers use additional devices (laptop, tablet, mobile) to supplement their home viewing experience.

MediaEcho is compatible with both Apple and Android tablet platforms and synchronizes a wealth of content such as cast, crew and production information, historical facts, audio and video onto a tablet device that allows viewers to deepen their engagement with the program without cluttering the main screen.

For broadcast and VoD, synchronization is accomplished via Technicolor’s own audio watermarking technology. This watermarking technology inserts an inaudible high-frequency sound that can only be recognized by the tablet, allowing the app to synchronize even in the presence of ambient noise.