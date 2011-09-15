TeamCast unveils MT2 family of DVB-T/T2 modulators

TeamCast introduced MT2, a new modulator product range dedicated to DVB-T2 and DVB-T2 ready rollout DVB-T at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

The deployment of terrestrial DTV networks involves different types of transmission sites, main sites and secondary sites and as a result different power ranges for different transmission tasks. For high-power range transmitter high-end features such as DAP (Digital Adaptive Precorrection) is required. For low-power transmitters, low cost and compact product size are targeted.

Instead of designing a single platform to address both, TeamCast is offering the MT2-2000 and MT2-3000 — each optimized for their targeted application.

The MT2-2000 product comes as an integrated, cost-effectiveness modulator designed for any manufacturers aiming at developing DVB-T/T2 low-power transmission systems. Much more dedicated to be integrated within medium- and high-power transmitters, the MT2-3000 product consists of high-end digital OEM modulators that feature the latest DAP circuits.