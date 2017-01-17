TeamCast Unveils Dual VYPER Satellite Modulator

RENNES, FRANCE—TeamCast appears to be in the camp that two is better than one, as the digital modulation technology provider has introduced its new Dual VYPER platform. The new system is designed to offer two high-end modulators in a compact package in a single 1RU rack and responds to high density applications, like DSNG trucks and large teleports.

Based on the third generation VYPER platform, Dual VYPER offers high quality output signal, full support of DVB-S/S2/S2X and DVB-DSNG modes and codes, including 64 APSK modes and 5 percent Roll-Off values. IF and RF outputs, insertion of CID data, easy control through front panel and web-browser are also available.

The Dual VYPER system is now available.