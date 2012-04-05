TeamCast to feature OEM ENG modulator, diversity demodulator at NAB Show

At the NAB 2012 Show, TeamCast will highlight several new products, including a pair of OEM products aimed at making it easier for customers to create ENG equipment supporting 40Mb/s links.

TeamCast will show the MNG3, a compact OEM modulator for ENG video links, up to 40Mb/s. Thanks to its COFDM and single-carrier embedded waveforms, the MNG3 offers a solution for application requirements in LOS and NLOS transmissions.

In combination with RNG3, the company’s new four-way diversity demodulator, customers can create 40Mb/s links using frequencies between 2GHz and 3GHz, even at high speed (> 200km/h).

The RNG3 compact OEM demodulator for ENG video links offers four-way diversity and supports ENG video links up to 40Mb/s.