TeamCast to feature new MHX-3230 8-VSB digital modulator

TeamCast will highlight its new MHX-3230 8-VSB digital modulator, which offers digital adaptive precorrection, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The TeamCast DAP algorithm allows 8-VSB digital transmitters to run closer to their saturation region by adapting in real time the power amplifiers’ inherent nonlinearities as well as minimizing the often ignored “memory effects” of the amplifier circuitry.

The MHX-3230 includes ASI and SMPTE stream inputs and has been designed to meet the phase-noise performance requirement necessary for ATSC networks. The MHX-3230 comes as a compact, reliable OEM module that is ready to be integrated in ATSC transmitters.

See TeamCast at NAB Show Booth SU6023.