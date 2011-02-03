TeamCast releases new software for Power4-T2 modulator

TeamCast has released a new software version for the Power4-T2, the company’s DVB-T2 modulator. The new release supports up to eight parallel PLP inputs.

The newly released S130 software is available and provides the capability to support multiservice layered modulation (multi-PLP), allowing the processing of eight parallel PLP inputs. This new feature brings enhanced signal robustness and flexibility in a wide range of possible business models. Combined with the ability to perform SFN Multiple Inputs, Single Output (MISO) transmissions in full compliance with the DVB-T2 standard, it offers strong leverage for DTT broadcasters willing to operate emerging DVB-T2 networks.