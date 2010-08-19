TeamCast MAX, MHX address different DVB-T modulation needs

TeamCast has announced the MAX and MHX OEM platforms to address the different types of transmission sites — main and secondary — required by DVB-T networks.

The MAX product comes as a highly integrated, cost-effective modulator, designed for any manufacturer aiming to develop DVB-T low power transmission solutions. MAX implements both digital and analog processing on the same board, ensuring top level RF signal performance in terms of MER and shoulder levels.

For extended and critical coverage needs — and hence targeted for integration within medium and high power transmitters — the MHX-3000 provides the solution as a high-end digital OEM modulator that features the latest state-of-the-art Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP) circuits.

See TeamCast at IBC2010 Stand 2.B51.