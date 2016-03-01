TC Electronic Adds Calibration Wizard to Clarity X

RISSKOV, DENMARK—Digital audio processor provider TC Electronic has updated the firmware for its Clarity X monitoring system with the addition of a speaker calibration wizard.

The wizard is designed to provide a step-by-step procedure that double-checks settings for the connected speakers. Features for the wizard include the ability to handle up to four user-defined focal points in the room. Additional features include multi-spot sub calibration for improving lower frequency precision.

Other updates to the new Clarity X firmware 1.3 are the addition of a Sweet Spot Ready state and graphic positions on the main page; added support for the Clarity X Metering app, which will be made available in the spring; and remote keys that extend with SweetSpot 4 and added F4/F5 keys for the Clarity X Metering app.