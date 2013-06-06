TC Electronic adds 3G capability to TouchMonitor TM7

The TC Electronic TouchMonitor TM7 is a loudness meter for mobile trucks and small installations where space is always an issue. Broadcasters have wished for the same 3G-SDI capability of the larger TouchMonitor TM9, and now a TM7 model with that exact I/O configuration is available.



TM7 accepts all SD, HD and 3G formats available on the market. Apart from the 3G-SDI interface (including SDI loop-through), it also features four digital AES3 inputs (8 channels) and four digital AES3 outputs (8 channels) via a D-sub connector. The internal routing matrix offers great flexibility and even includes routing SDI to AES, optionally using the meter as an SDI to AES converter while measuring the signal simultaneously.



Like the other versions of TouchMonitor, TM7 with 3G-SDI features touch-screen control, USB connections, GPIO, Ethernet, VGA output and flexible, user-definable screen layouts. It is also compliant with all major broadcast standards and a plethora of software options are available, including TC Electronic’s Loudness Radar Meter that provides a complete overview of any loudness landscape at a glance, including Loudness History, Momentary Loudness and numeric values for e.g. Program Loudness and Loudness Range.

