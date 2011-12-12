Tascam launches PCM recorder app

Tascam has launched the Tascam PCM Recorder Application for Apple’s iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

Available for free download, the new app is a companion for Tascam’s iOS products, including the iM2 stereo microphone and iXZ mic and guitar interface. It turns the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch into a stereo recorder, based on the Tascam DR-series recorders.

The app has input and output level faders with an “on-screen” meter to aid in checking levels. High and low EQ are built-in, as well as stereo limiting and a low cut filter to prevent overload.

In the application, the user can record mono or stereo files at CD-quality for up to 12 hours. After recording, files can be accessed through iTunes or uploaded to SoundCloud directly from the iPhone. The app is available now on the iTunes store at no charge.