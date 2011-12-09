TASCAM announces new palm-sized PCM recorder

TASCAM has introduced the DR-100mkII, a 24-bit/96kHz linear PCM recorder. This new rugged recorder offers high-end recording specs and includes four built-in microphones, two cardioid and two omnidirectional. A pair of XLR microphone inputs with phantom power enables the use of pro-grade condenser microphones, and line in and out connectors are also provided. The new and improved version of the DR-100 adds balanced line inputs, S/PDIF digital inputs, locking connectors and more, making the DR-100mkII perfect for high-end portable recording, DSLR filmmaking and post production effects gathering.

The DR-100mkII sports an impressive list of features, starting with 96kHz/24-bit WAV recording; MP3 format is accommodated with settings ranging from 32kb/s to 320kb/s. Recordings are captured on a choice of SD or SD-HC solid-state cards, with a 2GB card included. Sound quality improvements include better quality built-in microphones and an improved mic preamp with higher gain and lower noise. The XLR input jack is designed for professional use, with a locking latch and accepting +4dBu line input.

Control features include a limiter and low-cut filter, variable playback speed (+16 to -50 percent), and a large thumbwheel gain control. Digital signals can be inserted from external devices via the unit’s remote jack (RC-10 remote included). Featuring a rugged aluminum case, the DR-100mkII also includes a USB 2.0 jack and cable for easy file transfer, and RCA line input, and built-in speaker. Power is rechargeable (Li-Ion battery included), and the package includes Li-Ion rechargeable battery, windscreen, tripod mount and carrying case.