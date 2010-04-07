SysMedia future-proofs teletext with digital-ready solution

SysMedia has introduced a digital-ready teletext version of its Plasma Gold production system. This development meets the market need to support both analog and digital teletext services as well as to provide future-proof capabilities for mobile, Web and digital interactive TV coverage.

The digital-ready Plasma Gold delivers conventional teletext to analog and digital (ASI) output. As digital ecologies develop, users can enable digital interactive services with simple add-on modules, extending reach to mobile, Web and DTV. Plasma Gold’s crossplatform architecture means that content can be shared across these new platforms without the need for reauthoring, providing cost-savings.

The new system supports all popular interactive TV middleware including MHEG-5, OpenTV, GEM/MHP and HbbTV.