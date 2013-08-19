Switzerland’s SRG SSR Selects Net Insight for 2014 Olympics

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Net Insight announced that Switzerland’s national public broadcaster SRG SSR has selected a range of solutions from Net Insight for a “major winter sports event in Russia 2014 and the Zurich 2014 European Athletics Championships.”



SRG SSR is building a new dedicated contribution network for the Sochi Olympics and the Zurich 2014 European Athletics Championships. The network is based on the Net Insight Nimbra 600 series and is fully redundant, offering audio and compressed video services.



Net Insight said the Nimbra MSR solution ensures quality-of-service in media networks and is specifically aimed at meeting the rigorous 100 percent QoS and content integrity demands of the professional media industry.

