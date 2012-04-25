Swisscom turns to Harmonic ProMedia Live for multiscreen transcoding

Swisscom has chosen Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen transcoding platform and NMX Digital Service Manager to provide HD video streams for its expanded Web TV and mobile TV services.

The Swiss telecom provider is using the system to increase the number of live channels it delivers. Hosted on the new ProMedia 1104 application server, ProMedia Live provides Swisscom with real-time video processing and encoding with enhanced H.264 video codec technology for creating high-quality Internet video streams.

It transcodes baseband SD and HD or MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) content to multiple H.264 streams optimized for adaptive bit rate streaming formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming and 3GPP. ProMedia Live's flexible, software-based IP architecture is based on independently scalable nodes that can be increased to support new channels as Swisscom's encoding needs continue to grow.

The ProMedia Live real-time, carrier-grade application features Harmonic's H.264 codec technology.