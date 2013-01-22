Studio Technologies Offers 4K Live-Link Remote Camera Interface

SKOKIE, ILL. -– Studio Technologies brought out a new 4K version of its Live-Link Remote Camera Interface System. The company says the 07X-series camera end-unit features four 3G-SDI-compatible inputs to accommodate data-intensive 4K digital video streams and an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI input for an alternate digital video stream. The camera end-unit also includes a 3G/HD/SD-SDI return from the control room unit for confidence monitoring. All signals are transported using two strands of single-mode fiber, one each for signals in each direction.



Live-Link says 07X-series “is a complete solution for transporting 4K and monitor video, on-air audio, intercom and IFB communications, and data between the camera position in the field and a production vehicle or studio.” It is said to operate over two strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable. The camera side offers four analog mic/line sends (camera-to-control room) with selectable gain and 48 V phantom power, along with two analog audio returns (control room-to-camera). Live-Link 07X also incorporates a two-channel IFB output (camera side) and two, four-wire interfaces that transitions to a two-channel party-line intercom circuit on the camera end. The PL “comms” system features an auto-nulling function. Both the PL intercom and IFB outputs provide DC power to support industry-standard user devices. In addition, the system includes 10/100 Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422 data transport as well as support for GPI/GPO control signals.



Users can deploy a Live-Link system in essentially the time required to run two-strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable between the camera location and the truck or studio location. Fiber runs up to 10 km can be supported, Live-Link says. Power for the Live-Link units can be provided by mains-powered 12 volt DC supplies or using broadcast-standard rechargeable batteries.