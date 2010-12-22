Studio Projects develops portable mic for traveling journalists

Studio Projects has announced the LSM (Little Square Mic), a compact, travel-sized microphone that features dual outputs — both analog mini-XLR and USB.

Boasting a 34mm Von Braunmuhl and Weber-style transducer coupled to a discrete Class-A JFET impedance converter, the company said the LSM has excellent off-axis rejection and easily handles high SPLs beyond 130dB.

By virtue of its classic capsule design, discrete electronics and robust build quality, the LSM microphone is geared toward professional recording, but its connectivity allows integration into computer functions like Skype, iChat, podcasting or videoconferencing. The LSM features a compact, thin profile with an integrated, folding yoke that permits it to sit on a flat surface

Ideal for traveling journalists, the LSM is portable and easy to set up. The XLR output, with supplied cable, uses standard 48V phantom power and has a Class A discrete signal path. The USB output allows direct connection to Windows or Mac-based computers with ease.