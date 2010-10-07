Studio Network Solutions releases EVO v2.2

Studio Network Solutions at IBC2010 unveiled its newly available EVO v2.2, which brings new capabilities and performance enhancements to its SAN+NAS shared-storage system.

EVO integration of SAN and NAS enables multiple users to edit, share and review projects, media and other large files using the most appropriate connection type for each task. The system allows direct-attach and switch-based connection of Fibre Channel, Ethernet and 10GigE computers.

The OS upgrade to v2.2 includes several SAN and NAS performance enhancements, including support for multipath Ethernet environments, as well as stability improvements. This version, which also prepares for support of upcoming hardware advancements, is a free upgrade for all existing EVO customers.