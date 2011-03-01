STS - Sat Service Provider



Satellite Technology Systems (STS) is a Chicago-based provider of mobile C- and Ku-band uplink broadcast services for clients in the Midwestern United States. The company is ready to assist clients with a full range of services including rental of broadcast trucks, production vehicles, transportable uplinks, HD encoder flypack services, sports origination, breaking news coverage, satellite teleconferencing, satellite media tours, downlinking, Webcasting, disaster recovery and more.



STS can provide a cost-effective means for HD video production and delivery via satellite from a single vehicle. Their high-definition uplink vehicles are completely equipped to satisfy customer’s production requirements.



Services are available 24 hours per day.



For additional information, contact Satellite Technology Systems at 800-838-1472 or visit www.satellitetechsys.com.



