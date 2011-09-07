Stryme launches GENESIX IT-based playout

STRYME launches the next generation of its IT-based Playout solution GENESIX at IBC 2011. GENESIX V2 offers new features and improvements including a client/server architecture, enhanced scheduling, character generator, fully automated workflows and traffic management on new redundant server hardware.

The new automation feature provides functions like automated gap-filling, GPI- and CG-triggering or logo insertion. The traffic management service keeps the local video storage of the playout server up-to-date and automatically fetches the required content files from central storage.

Along with the Playout Automation Server, STRYME also updates its GENESIX Studio Playout — now with VDCP and LTC/VITC Support. The Ingest Solution has new features like loop recorder, scheduled ingest and “Edit while Capture” with additional codecs (Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD).

See Stryme on stand 7C.28 at IBC2011.