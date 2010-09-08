Streambox to introduce StreamboxME for Android at IBC

At IBC2010, Streambox will unveil StreamboxME for Android, a new version of the company's smart phone video-encoding application that supports Android-based mobile devices.

StreamboxME offers an approach to field newsgathering and video capture that enables Android phone users to upload high-quality video over 3G mobile networks to the Streambox Live broadband video contribution service, where it can be accessed by broadcasters, news organizations, government agencies and enterprises.

Soon to be available for free download from Android market sites, as well as the Streambox website, StreamboxME adds Android phones to a growing list of mobile devices, including iPhones, other 3G/4G mobile phones and WiFi-connected laptops, that can be turned into tools for cost-effective, easy-to-use and flexible field newsgathering.

See Streambox at IBC Stand 7.J49.