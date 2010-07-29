Streambox to demo Streambox Live video contribution service

At IBC2010, Streambox will demonstrate Streambox Live, the company’s broadband video contribution service.

Streambox Live enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors, including video journalists, stringers and citizen reporters. At the front end, the cornerstone of this scalable, software-based solution is the Streambox Live encoder. At the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live service are able to manage, track and view an unlimited amount of video uploads from contributors. The broadcaster pays for decoded video only.



Streambox also will highlight the addition of HD support to the Streambox Store and Forward Server and Media Station. The newly added HD support gives broadcasters a complete solution for end-to-end acquisition of both HD and SD file-based video.

See Streambox at IBC2010 Stand 7.J49.