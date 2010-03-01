Storage vendors to present seminar

SAN Solutions, Hitachi Data Systems, Quantum and Kane Consulting will host a free storage seminar on Wednesday, March 10 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles. The day-long event will provide an overview of SAN Solutions’ Media Reference Implementations and focus primarily on media production and distribution infrastructures and file-based workflows.

The Sheraton Universal Hotel is located at 333 Universal Hollywood Drive. The day will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude with a cocktail reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information and a complete agenda are available online. Registration for this event may be completed by sending an e-mail.