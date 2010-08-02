STMicroelectronics microphone chip enables more mobile interactivity

With the introduction of its new microphone interface chip, STMicroelectronics enables more interactive portable devices. This new integrated circuit (IC) reduces the total space required to embed microphones for a variety of functions. Mobile devices that have traditionally featured one microphone are now adding extra microphones to support active noise cancellation for an improved user experience.

ST’s EMIF02-MIC07F3 integrates the complete noise filtering, electrostatic discharge protection and biasing for one microphone in a single IC occupying only 1.37sq mm. The single chip replaces multiple discrete components that consume at least 20.8sq mm and enables simplified design, faster time to market, enhanced reliability and efficient supply-chain management. The device will be priced at 25 cents in quantities of 5000.