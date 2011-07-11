STB installs Riedel Artist, Acrobat intercoms

STB Ukraine, one of the largest Ukrainian broadcast networks, has equipped its 10-camera HD OB truck with communications equipment from Riedel Communications of Germany.

Riedel, which specializes in intercom, fiber, audio and radio technology, installed a communications system combining wired Artist digital matrix intercom with wireless Acrobat intercom technology. The installation was managed by systems integrator TVC, UAB Televizijos ir ryšio sistemos, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

To equip its new OB truck, STB Ukraine installed eight Artist 2000 series, while six Artist 5000 series desktop control panels provide the needed communications ports. Artist intercom matrices can be easily expanded to up to 1024 x 1024 nonblocking ports.

There is also a Riedel Acrobat, providing full-duplex wireless VoIP-over-DECT communications. This features a license-free, cellular architecture with seamless hand-over between cells, allowing each Acrobat wireless beltpack to continuously monitor and automatically select the best connection to the Acrobat cell controller.