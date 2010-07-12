StarHub offers mobile television service with SeaChange multiscreen solution

Singapore’s information communications provider StarHub has deployed SeaChange International’s Intelligent Video Platform in support of its mobile TV service.

Providing an open back-office software solution for streaming over StarHub’s mobile network to any mobile device, the SeaChange Intelligent Video Platform was implemented on the “StarHub TV on Mobile” service this month. StarHub TV on Mobile offers users the ability to view 24 branded premium pay channels on their mobile handsets.

StarHub serves over 1.9 million mobile subscribers and over half a million pay television households. The operator is using the Intelligent Video Platform to stream personalized video clips on the mobile platform as part of its triple-play “hubbing” strategy.

StarHub’s Intelligent Video Platform deployment comprises the SeaChange Adrenalin mobile video system and eventIS video-on-demand back office, to enable automated content and metadata ingest and to leverage workflows from the existing cable video-on-demand platform.

It also includes integrated Envivio 4caster encoders, supporting on-demand and live streaming of multiple mobile and video profiles, and solution design, systems integration, testing and maintenance by SeaChange Professional Services.