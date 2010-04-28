Starfish announces Isis subtitle QC software
Starfish Technologies has launched Isis QC, a new subtitle QC product. Isis is a practical, effective solution to QC subtitle files for demanding broadcasters.
Isis QC can detect a range of problems with closed-captioning and subtitle files. Starfish also offers an Audio Description QC product and is currently further developing this technology.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox