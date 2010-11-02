Sprint to sell Galaxy tablet for $400

Sprint Nextel will begin selling the Samsung GalaxyTab on Nov. 14 for $399 with a two-year contract. Pricing plans include a 2GB data plan for $30 per month or a 5GB data plan for $60 per month. Both plans include unlimited messaging.

This pricing is $200 less than Verizon Wireless’ plan, which will launch GalaxyTab on Nov. 11 for $599. Verizon’s offer, however, is without a contract and provides 1GB of data for $20 per month. Sprint will also offer the tablet without a contract for $600.

In comparison, the Apple iPad costs between $499 and $829, depending on storage and 3G connectivity. Launched in time for the holiday shopping season, the Samsung GalaxyTab is likely to be a strong seller, but whether it competes with Apple’s iPad remains to be seen. Sales figures in the last quarter reached 4.19 million iPads.

Other top carriers are also planning to release the GalaxyTab; both AT&T Mobility and T-Mobile USA have stated that they will launch the tablet although neither has provided a release date or pricing details.

Samsung’s Android 2.2-based GalaxyTab features a 7in screen, 1GHz processor, 3-megapixel camera, support for Flash and WiFi, and front-facing camera for video chat.