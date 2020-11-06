Spin Digital Launches 8K Live Video HEVC Encoder

BERLIN—Spin Digital has released a new HEVC/H.265 software real-time encoder designed for 8K live video applications, the Spin Enc Live. With the new encoder, users can generate live UHD resolutions for broadcast and internet streaming applications.

Spin Enc Live can compress 8K content in real time at low bitrates. It features an optimized HEVC encoder, as well as modules for input capture and output streaming.

The new encoder fulfills the requirements for 8Kp60 broadcasting and streaming applications, per Spin Digital, including:

Real-time operation mode

HDR model compliance

Broadcast-level rate control

HDR and wide color gamut support

Input capture based on SDI

Simultaneous output for broadcasting (TSoIP) and internet streaming (HLS)

Audio encoding up to 22.2 channels

Spin Digital also says that the encoder provides minimal latencies in both high-efficiency (long GOP) and low-delay (short GOP) operation modes.

The Spin Enc Live encoder is also able to be used for other live applications, like 4K with High Frame Rates or immersive live experiences with ultra-high resolution 360-degree video, according to Spin Digital. The company says that as more computing resources become available, higher resolutions and frame rates will be achievable.