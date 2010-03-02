SPB turnkey mobile TV solution targets operators

The newly released SPB TV Mobile Operators Solution marries SPB's server- and client-side Mobile Network Operator (MNO) software to provide carriers with an end-to-end mobile TV system at a low cost in bandwidth. SPB TV is a mobile IPTV viewer with TV-like usability, designed for tuning in to publicly available DTV channels. The Mobile Operators Solution gives mobile subscribers easy access to 100-plus international TV channels from their phones. The application supports must-have TV features such as a TV browser with quick channel previews, an instantly accessible TV guide for all offered channels and quick channel switching.

SPB’s platform lets carriers couple SPB's solution with their own infrastructure and subscription models. To enhance support for a growing variety of subscriber devices, SPB has added support for iPhone, webOS, Android, BlackBerry, Symbian, Windows Mobile and WAP feature phones.

SPB TV for MNO server includes:

• Streaming codec support for MPEG4, H.264;

• Dedicated monitoring server;

• VOD;

• Ad management; and

• Up to 2000 simultaneously connected clients per server.

SPB TV for MNO client includes:

• VOD;

• Ad support;

• Quick channel preview (picture-in-picture);

• Integrated TV guide;

• Calendar reminders for TV shows;

• Full support for hardware buttons;

• Video codec support for MPEG4, H.264; and

• Audio codec support for AAC+.