Spanish Public Broadcaster Taps VSN for MAM

Spanish public broadcaster Radiotelevisión de la Región de Murcia (RTRM) is partnering with VSN, a provider of media content automation and management systems, to develop and deploy a media management and storage system for its audiovisual library. The broadcaster will use the VSNExplorer media and business process management platform to manage and migrate its content from its current system.

RTRM will also use VSNExplorer platform’s Business Intelligence module, enabling its users to access a complete auditing toolset, as well as customized analytic reports, to perform detailed performance analysis and detect inefficiencies in the company’s processes and trends. This module allows users to generate reports based on information within the system, eliminating the need to use third party systems or manually performing the task.

“We are very grateful to RTRM for awarding this project to VSN, with a technical assessment that corresponds to the efforts made by our team in order to present the offer best adapted to their needs.”, states Álvaro Montalbán, Sales Manager at VSN for the EMEA region. “We expect this project to be a great success, thanks to the close collaboration of RTRM and all the departments engaged in the project.”