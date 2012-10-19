SpaceX broadcasts Dragon Mission to ISS with Blackmagic Design

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) used Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel for the recent global broadcast of SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Oct. 7 launch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was the first official commercial cargo resupply mission for NASA, was one of the most exciting developments in space travel in decades. The launch went off on schedule from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with an expected return the earth on Oct. 28.

SpaceX also used Blackmagic Design’s Smart Videohub and Universal Videohub routers, SmartView Duo, SmartView HD, ATEM Camera Converters and numerous Mini Converter HDMI to SDIs in their broadcast control room.



As part of the recent mission, SpaceX created an infrastructure to broadcast live feeds of the launch, docking and reentry. These feeds were shown on SpaceX’s website and through live feeds to some of the world’s largest news sources.