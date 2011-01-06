SpaceConnection joins ScheduALL collaborative community

The SpaceConnection, a provider of C-band and Ku-band global transmissions, has joined ScheduALL’s Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) community to offer clients real-time self-provisioning of transponder inventory and satellite services.

The SpaceConnection is one of the largest North American occasional-use resellers and provides full-time satellite services to clients worldwide. ERMa, ScheduALL’s Enterprise Resource Management application, enables ScheduALL-to-ScheduALL connectivity, providing SpaceConnection’s broadcast, teleport and transportable customers with direct connectivity to their service offerings in real time.

With ERMa, broadcasters can subscribe and view satellite services and prices from their existing ScheduALL system and make bookings in real time without having to use an outside portal, make a phone call or send an e-mail to complete an order.

The SpaceConnection manages an average of 30,000 service orders a year for video, audio, data and Internet services, providing satellite capacity for tens of thousands of annual events including the Super Bowl, NASCAR and NBA playoffs.