Sound Devices adds Mix Assist to its multitrack audio recorder

Sound Devices (www.sounddevices.com) will show a new feature for its 788T multitrack digital audio recorder, called "Mix Assist," which turns down unused microphones, while instantly activating only the microphones that are in use, making it easier to get clean dialog recordings.

Sound Devices will also be showing its newest compact, portable audio mixer, the MixPre-D. Designed for any application where getting great sound is important but size and weight are a concern, MixPre-D is ideal for professionals who are looking for a simple, yet no-compromise portable production mixer.

At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line-switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power.

Sound Devices products are used in a wide range of applications including single-camera ENG-style production, documentary film and video production, reality television production, feature film production, sports broadcasting, multicamera news magazine interviews, sound effects gathering (SFX), acoustical test and measurement, and live music recording.