Sony to Ship New 4K HDR Monitors in July

The PVM-X2400 and PVM-X1800 are reference monitors for production applications

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has launched a new set of high-grade 4K HDR Trimaster reference monitors in the United States and will begin U.S. shipments in July.

The 24-inch PVM-X2400 and 18.4-inch PVM-X1800 professional 4K HDR monitors—first unveiled and demonstrated nearly two weeks ago at the BSC Expo 2020 in London—provide high picture quality and accurate color reproduction due to Sony’s specified and dedicated panels that offer ultra-high definition with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and brightness of all-white luminance of 1000 cd/m2.

For optimum film production, the monitors’ wide color gamut matches the BVM-HX310 Trimaster HX master monitor. Thus, both offer accurate color reproduction and precise grayscale, giving filmmakers a reliable tool to help make critical imaging decisions and faithful color matching throughout the workflow.

With their compact size and high portability, the monitors are intended for 4K HDR production applications, such as on-set monitoring, non-linear video editing, studio wall monitoring and rack-mount monitoring in OB trucks and machine rooms.

The monitors offer a new Black Detail High/Mid/Low feature that helps maintain accurate color reproduction by reducing the brightness of the backlight to reproduce the correct colors and gradations in low-luminance areas.

Another new function, Dynamic Contrast Drive, dynamically changes backlight luminance to adapt to each scene or frame when transferring images from the new PVM-X2400 and PVM-X1800 monitors to existing Sony OLED monitor. This functionality allows filmmakers to check the highlight and low-light balance of the contents with both bright and dark scenes.

Key features include:

Trimaster technology offering precise grayscale and accurate color reproduction, achieving 100% color gamut coverage of the BVM-HX310 master monitor;

4K resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and HDR capabilities;

New Black Detail High/Mid/Low to reproduce the correct colors and gradations in low-luminance areas;

Dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 by Dynamic Contrast Drive, a new backlight driving system that dynamically changes the backlight luminance to adapt for each frame of a scene;

4K/HD scopes with HDR scales that are waveform/vector;

Quad View display and User 3D LUT functionality; and

12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI with auto configuration.

More information is available on the Sony website.