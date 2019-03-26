Sony Launches Ultra-Compact RX0 II Camera

SAN DIEGO—Sony’s newest camera is looking to make the point that bigger isn’t always better. The RX0 II is the latest addition to the company’s line of compact cameras, measuring in at 59x40.5x35mm and weighing 132 grams; small enough to fit into a pocket, according to Sony. Despite its miniature stature, the RX0 II is designed to be a highly durable camera capable of high-quality image capturing, including internal 4K recording.

The RX0 II features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3 megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and a BIONZ X image processing engine. It also features a Zeiss Tessar T* 24mmiii F4.0 fixed wide-angle lens with a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm. The camera body is waterproof/dustproof, shockproof and crushproof, and features an adjustable LCD screen that tilts upward 180 degrees and downward 90 degrees.

The RX0 II offers 4K 30p internal movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. The recently introduced Sony Imaging Edge mobile applications allows footage capture to be transferred to a smartphone, edited and shared across social networks. There is also an in-body electronic stabilization feature and a Movie Edit add-on application for when footage is exported. Movie Edit add-on also provides Intelligent Framing, which keeps a selected subject in the center of the frame and image distortion is corrected in a final edit.

Additional features include Super Slow Motion recording at up to 1,000 fps, uncompressed 4K HDMI output and simultaneous proxy movie recording. Picture Profile, S-Log2 and Time Code/User Bit functions can also be used.

Up to five RX0 II cameras can be controlled wirelessly using the Sony Imaging Edge Mobile application, and between five and 50 cameras will be able to be controlled through an access point. The camera is also compatible with the Camera Control Box CCB-WD1, which enables up to 100 cameras to be connected and controlled in a wired multi-camera setup.

Sony will release the RX0 II in April, at a price tag of $700.