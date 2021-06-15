Sony Introduces Version 3.0 Update For PTZ Cameras

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has launched the Version 3.0 update for its BRC-X400, SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 PTZ cameras, adding support for the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, the company said.

SRT adds low-latency transmission of high-quality video to the cameras, which are well-suited to a wide variety of applications, such as remote production, seminars, live events, education and house of worship.

Sony joined the SRT Alliance in January. The protocol combines encryption, packet loss recovery and jitter prevention to preserve video stream quality and integrity.

The camera update, which can be downloaded from the company’s website, supports Sony’s Adaptive Rate Control function, which provides a more stable connection and is optimized for the network environment and available bandwidth. It also supports the RTMP/RTMPS (Real Time Messaging Protocol), enabling the cameras to stream live video directly to social media platforms.

The company also has launched its new “Virtual Webcam Driver for Remote Camera.” The application turns remote cameras into web conference and lecture tools that achieve professional quality.

The application is compatible with the Window and Mac operating systems. It can be installed on any PC and paired with Sony’s BRC-X400, SRG-X400, SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25 cameras as well as the REA-C1000 edge analytics appliance. Up to five cameras can be connected to one PC.

The application is now available as a download from the company’s website.