Sony Europe selects ATEME to set up new French broadcaster for TV Everywhere

ATEME has announced it is providing the encoding and decoding for France Televisions' new broadcast centers in Paris, as part of a major playout and distribution project in partnership with Sony Europe as the systems integrator.

The new facilities, called Centre de Diffusion et d’Echange (CDE), will equip France Télévisions for TV Everywhere, with the ability to reach multiple screens over all distribution platforms, including terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT via adaptive streaming.

The need to deliver the highest quality HD and SD video led to the choice of Sony Europe, and in turn ATEME, as one of the most important sub-contractors, according to Yves Le Bras, France Télévisions’ Director of Innovation and head of the CDE project.

The CDE installation is currently taking place at two different sites in Paris, thus catering for disaster recovery. ATEME provided its Kyrion Live encoders for delivery over traditional broadcast infrastructure, and its TITAN Live for OTT.