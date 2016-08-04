Sony BVM-X300 4K OLED Master Monitor Gets Update

PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Sony has announced that as of October its BVM-X300 OLED master monitor will receive an update that will boost its HDR and 4K production capabilities. The new versions will include an upgraded firmware with additional HDR EOTF and function support, new hardware with an HDMI input and a second 3G/HD-SDI 4K input.

Additional features of the new firmware are display functionality for HDR production. This includes Hybrid Log Gamma HDR EOTF setting supporting ITU-R BT.2100 standard; new EOTF called S-Log 3 for camera control support for live production; 1/2, 1/3, and 1/4 contrast modes to display HDR images with higher peak luminance; and quicker access to the menu page.

Current owners of the BVM-X300 who wish to add the HDMI and second SDI inputs will need to contact a Sony service center, as hardware and software modifications will be required. The updated firmware can be downloaded for older units via the Sony website.

Sony will announce revised pricing for the BVM-X300 at another time.