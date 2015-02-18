Sonnet to Feature Thunderbolt 2 Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will feature Thunderbolt 2 storage and networking solutions, including the xMac Pro Server, a rack-mount system enabling built-in Thunderbolt 2 to PCI Express (PCIe) expansion for the new Mac Pro.

The company will also show the xMac mini server, which mounts a Mac mini inside a 1U rack mount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology so users can harness high-performance PCIe cards.

Also on display will be Sonnet’s Echo Express Thunderbolt 2 to PCIe card expansion systems, Twin 10G Thunderbolt 2-to-dual-port copper 10 gigabit Ethernet adapter, Thunderbolt Pro P2 card readers, new Tempo SSD solid state drive cards, Optical Thunderbolt cables and the Echo 15 Thunderbolt 2 docking station for computers with Thunderbolt ports.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Sonnet Technologies will be in booth SL10824.