Sonnet to Demonstrate PCI & Thunderbolt Networking and Storage Solutions at the NAB Show

Sonnet Echo Express At this year’s NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will demonstrate Thunderbolt-ready PCI Express systems and new products to accelerate production workflows. These include:



•Echo Express Thunderbolt Expansion Family for PCI Express Cards that enable the use of high-performance PCIe cards with any computer equipped with a Thunderbolt port.

•xMac mini Server that securely mounts a Mac mini inside a specially-designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCI Express 2.0 slots, providing video capture and processing, digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, FireWire, and RAID controller cards.

•Qio Family of Professional Media Readers that support all major HD video memory card formats in one compact high-performance device.

•Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro High-Performance 6Gb/s PCIe 2.5-Inch SSD Cards which attach to one or two solid-state drives

•Presto 10GbE PCI Network Adapter Cards, 1-Port and 2-Port 10-Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) PCI Express cards that enable users to connect computers and servers via the 10GbE standard

•Fusion RX1600 Vfibre™ and RX1600Fibre shared storage systems and the Fusion DX800RAID Thunderbolt™ Edition direct-attached storage system



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Sonnet Technologies will be at booth SL10924.