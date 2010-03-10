Sonnet Technologies to feature new D800P2 RAID storage

Sonnet Technologies will showcase the newly introduced D800P2, its latest addition to the Fusion line of RAID storage systems, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The D800P2 is a midlevel, software-configured RAID storage system containing eight hard drives that can be formatted in RAID 0, RAID 1 and RAID 10 sets or JBOD (individual drives) for individual projects or daily backups. The unit's dual-port multipliers offer data transfers of up to 390MB/s write and 475MB/s read. The D800P2 is designed for use with the Sonnet Tempo SATA E4P, Tempo SATA X4P and Tempo SATA Pro ExpressCard/34 SATA controller cards for Mac and Windows PCs to support multiple streams of ProRes HD video.

The D800P2 enables Sonnet's customers to choose a system preconfigured with RAID/Enterprise edition or select Sonnet-certified desktop hard drive modules in 4TB to 16TB capacities or without drives.

See Sonnet Technologies at NAB Show Booth SL7727.