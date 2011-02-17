Sonnet Technologies to feature Fusion storage, Transposer adapter
At the 2011 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase the Fusion RX1600Fibre video editing shared-storage system.
Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, the Fusion RX1600Fibre can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Employing a four-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre delivers aggregate bandwidth of up to 1000MB/s read.
The company also will feature its new Transposer universal 2.5in SATA SSD-to-3.5in drive tray adapter, which makes it easy to install a 2.5in SATA SSD into a computer's drive bay or SATA storage system. Users simply plug in and secure any 2.5in SATA drive to the Transposer.
See Sonnet Technologies at 2011 NAB Show Booth SL9605.
