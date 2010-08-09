Sonnet Technologies - Robert Farnsworth, Founder and CEO



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2010?



We can certainly expect to see 3D technology front-and-center. In addition, I expect to see more scalable solutions in general, enabling vendors to purchase systems and devices that can be expanded and enhanced after the initial purchase.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



At NAB 2010, we saw a slight increase in quality booth traffic when compared to last year. This is an indicator that the economic gloom is gradually dispelling. We are expecting an increase at IBC2010 as well, and are excited about the possibilities for the show.



Q. What's new that you will show at IBC2010 and that broadcasters should look for there?



At our booth, we will be highlighting our Qio professional universal media reader/writer for multi-camera workflow support, and Fusion RX1600Fibre, which can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added Fibre switch. Broadcasters should be sure to check out these time- and cost-saving solutions.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what's available on the market?



When compared to general-purpose shared storage systems, our Fusion RX1600Fibre offers increased speed and flexibility, delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1000 MB/sec read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users. In addition, it's a highly reliable solution, backed by a 5-year warranty, which is one of the longest in the industry. The Qio is a convenient and high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers, SATA controllers, and various adapters. Qio combines all of their functionality into one compact device with dual P2, SxS, and CompactFlash slots, a built-in four-port SATA controller and an included adapter for SDHC cards.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Sonnet is based in Irvine, CA, with offices in Atlanta, London, and Tokyo, and we've been steadily growing for the past 24 years. One of the key factors contributing to our success has been expanding our export business. About half of our revenue comes from exports, and we also sell our products through a global distribution network. We also incorporate locally made parts in our solutions, helping us develop new products more quickly, in addition to maintaining a high standard of quality.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what's your fondest memory? What's your favorite restaurant or pub?



2010 will mark Sonnet's fourth year of participation at the IBC show. Amsterdam is a fascinating city and I am always awe-struck by the city's rich architectural and cultural heritage.



Q. 3D – Hope or Hype or In Between, or wait and see?



3D will come, just like HD did. Get ready.



