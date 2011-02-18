Sonnet Technologies features Qio universal media reader/writer at BVE

Sonnet Technologies featured its new Qio professional universal media reader/writer at the Broadcast Video Expo in London, Feb. 15-17.

Qio is an alternative to stand-alone card readers and features dual P2, SxS and CompactFlash slots. It can transfer data from two cards concurrently, enabling users to offload files more quickly and efficiently. An included adapter handles SDXC cards.

Qio moves files between any cards, attached drives or host computer with aggregate bandwidth up to 200MB/sec. For quick migration of data, Qio integrates a four-port eSATA controller based on Sonnet's Tempo SATA E4P SATA host controller card, enabling users to connect up to four eSATA drive enclosures for access to as many as 20 SATA drives.

Qio connects to its host computer through an included interface adapter: ExpressCard/34 for notebooks and PCIe for desktops.