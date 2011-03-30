Sonifex to Promote Profanity Delay at NAB



Sonifex will highlight the RB-PD2 broadcast profanity delay at the NAB Show.



Released last year, the RB-PD2 stereo profanity delay is a 1U 19-inch rackmount that features an automatic audio stretch algorithm which allows between 2 to 55 seconds of delay to be built up live while on air, and maintaining the correct pitch. The delay can also be created by playing an audio file on a Compact Flash memory card. When the program is complete, the audio stretch algorithm seamlessly reduces the delay to zero.



It has both balanced analog and AES/EBU digital audio inputs and outputs on 3 pin XLR connectors and provides sample rates up to 48 kHz at 24 bit. It can act as a combined A/D and D/A unit meaning that analogue inputs can be output as AES/EBU or vice-versa. The RB-PD2 also features a remote port supplying 8 inputs and 6 outputs, all of which are freely assignable.



Because playback from a Compact Flash card can be triggered remotely, the RB-PD2 can also be used at a transmitter site to play an emergency audio file via GPI in the event of silence detection.



