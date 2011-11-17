Softel unveils MediaSphere DTA

Softel has launched MediaSphere DTA, a TS generator capable of distributing data to digital transport adapters (DTA).

MediaSphere DTA allows cable operators — using full or partial analog infrastructure — to deliver advanced digital services and additional channel packages.

The MediaSphere DTA allows cable operators to maximize the bandwidth capacity of their current infrastructure for quick, economical delivery of digital services, such as service information (SI), EPG and VOD. It can create many types of SCTE data and deliver it to a variety of consumer devices, including set-top boxes, DTAs and CableCARDs.