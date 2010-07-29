Softel to highlight MultiText options for Swift TX, vTX

At IBC2010, Softel will showcase new MultiText options for its Swift TX and Swift vTX subtitling encoding and transmission software.

MultiText lets broadcasters simplify complex multilanguage subtitle playout while increasing quality through automated built-in quality control.

The MultiText Swift TX and Swift vTX solutions are available for SD and HD environments, giving broadcasters the opportunity to perform early, late or live binding of multilanguage subtitles to their video assets at any point in the playout chain. Early binding of data can eliminate complex automation interfaces and allow for efficient and robust quality control ahead of airtime.

Once MultiText subtitles have been bound to content, they can be played out to viewers natively or transcoded into the required output format.

