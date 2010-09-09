Softel, Pixel Power partner on 3-D subtitle creation, rendering
Softel will feature a newly launched end-to-end stereoscopic 3-D subtitle creation and rendering product suite in partnership with graphics specialist Pixel Power at IBC2010.
Existing Softel Swift users will be able to purchase a 3-D upgrade, allowing optimum flexibility for a limited cost while benefiting from a best-of-breed solution. The joint solution can repurpose 2-D subtitles or create them from scratch.
During the 3-D post-production subtitle authoring process, it is vital that each subtitle is carefully placed in each 3-D scene in such a way that it avoids other close-up content while remaining clear to the viewer.
Softel has developed an upgrade to its Swift Create subtitle workstation to allow Z-axis placement metadata to be stored for each subtitle while ensuring that this is within a prespecified 3-D object space. Swift Create also can deploy Z-axis auto-placement logic if metadata is available for the 3-D video content to describe the placement of 3-D activity in each scene.
See the Softel at IBC Stand 1.A27 and Pixel Power at Stand 7.A31.
