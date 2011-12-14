Softel MediaSphere playout platform streams to 50 million households

Softel has announced its iTV MediaSphere playout platform is now streaming applications to more than 50 million households every week.

The MediaSphere iTV platform helps developers, creative agencies, operators and programmers create, test and demonstrate interactive apps, then verify them in iTV infrastructures, as well as stream them to viewers' premises.

MediaSphere playout systems are deployed by many operators and programmers, including the BBC, Comcast Entertainment, ESPN, MTV, Shaw Cable, Showtime, Starz, Technicolor, Time Warner Cable and Turner Broadcasting.

MediaSphere lets developers create and validate their apps with a headend simulation environment that drives real set-top boxes. MediaSphere also facilitates the demonstration of new applications and allows creative agencies to test their products in focus groups where participants can use real-life remote controllers.