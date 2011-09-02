Softel launches new vFlex extension

Softel recently announced the launch of vFlex MC, an extension of its ancillary data processor, vFlex, to support multichannel workflows. This compact new processor addresses the challenge that broadcasters face as their channel count increases faster than available rack space. Available with a choice of four, eight, or 18 channels, vFlex MC provides VBI and VANC subtitle and cue encoding/decoding in as little as a single 1RU rack space, and it reduces both power consumption and heat dissipation.

VFlex MC is a variant of the Softel vFlex SDI VBI and VANC ancillary data processor. Initially, vFlex MC cards will be available for Teletext and OP47 subtitle encoding, and for Softel Oliver ad insertion cue encoding and decoding solutions, in either SD or HD SDI video signals. vFlex MC has also been designed to work with Axon's complete range of Synapse video and audio processing cards to further optimize rack-space utilization.